Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,391 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

