Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 941,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

