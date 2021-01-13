CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in December

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,749.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

