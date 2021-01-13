Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,000. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
About Ceapro
