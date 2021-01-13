Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,000. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

