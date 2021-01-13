Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 161.4% in December

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

