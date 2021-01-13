Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.95. Celsion shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 20,871 shares.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Celsion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth $115,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.