CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson Sells 15,000 Shares

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,800.

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87.

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

