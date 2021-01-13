CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson Sells 15,000 Shares

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Director Bob Benson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,800.
Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87.
CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Company Profile
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.