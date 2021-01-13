Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 67 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. 3,225,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.