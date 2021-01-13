Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,932.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.01. 7,134,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

