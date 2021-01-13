Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $427,200. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

