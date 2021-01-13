Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $74,937,633. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $356.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.