Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

DFS opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

