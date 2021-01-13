Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 624 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. 10,690,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.