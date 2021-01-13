Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 49.65 ($0.65). 22,069,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,634,580. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.43. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

