Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 235,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 253,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

