Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Down 4.1%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Century Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

