CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.