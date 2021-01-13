CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.56

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get CEVA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5,554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CEVA by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.