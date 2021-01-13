CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.