Chainlink Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013611 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.