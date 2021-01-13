Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.32

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 69143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,613,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

