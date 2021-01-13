Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

CVX stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

