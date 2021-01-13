Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

