Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,407,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 117,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

