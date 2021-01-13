Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 7,745,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

