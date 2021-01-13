China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a growth of 1,553.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CAAS stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a P/E ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

