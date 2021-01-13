China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded China Distance Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE DL opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. China Distance Education has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that China Distance Education will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

