China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Everbright Environment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $$0.59 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

