China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HGSH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

