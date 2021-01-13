China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
HGSH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.40.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
