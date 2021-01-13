China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.23. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 8,068 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a market capitalization of £35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

About China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

