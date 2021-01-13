China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

