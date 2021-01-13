Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.79. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.78.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,401.64 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,355.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

