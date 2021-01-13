Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

