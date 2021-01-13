CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,029. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.