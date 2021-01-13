CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.12. 26,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,874. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

