CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,007,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 10,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

