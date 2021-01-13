CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $188.59 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 968,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,585,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $206.93.

