CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 673,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,823,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

