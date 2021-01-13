CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. 78,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

