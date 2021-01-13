CIBC Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

