CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.21. The company had a trading volume of 750,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,222. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.72. The firm has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

