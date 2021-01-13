CIBC Cuts Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$13.50

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

TSE:IPL traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.16. 675,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

