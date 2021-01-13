CIBC Trims Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$57.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.45.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 268,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,342. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

