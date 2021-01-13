Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $336.44. 2,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

