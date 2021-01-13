Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Salem Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 4.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

