Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

