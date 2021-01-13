Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $376.76. 27,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,691. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.46. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,808 shares of company stock valued at $53,219,887. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

