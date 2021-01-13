Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. 18,496,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,954,264. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

