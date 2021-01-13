City Holding Co. Buys 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.