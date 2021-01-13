City Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 1,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

